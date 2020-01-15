New dawn for littlies, their parents and Noordgesig Primary School in Soweto

“At least she didn’t cry.” Many parents will empathise with Caleb Abrahams as they drop off their children on the first day of the state school year.

Abrahams, 30, accompanying his niece Kim to the Noordgesig Primary School in Soweto on Wednesday, said: “She woke up early. I don’t even know if she slept, to be honest.”

“She’s going to grade 1, so you can imagine how confused she is. I hope she’s going to make friends and enjoy school.”

Caitlin Diedericks, 26, said: “Candise is a shy girl, so I’m happy she will be exposed to some social life. I’m sure she’s going to do well.”

Gugu Ndaba, 34, was in high spirits as she walked her two children, Okuhle Mcunu, 5, and Sqiniseko Mcunu, 7, to school.

“The little one is going to grade R and her brother is going to grade 2. They are all happy to come to school. Okuhle has been pestering me about school. We even took her with for uniform shopping,” Ndaba said.

Gauteng premier David Makhura and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi officially handed over the school, which has undergone major upgrades, on Wednesday.

“This is an important milestone, as the school is among our newly designed and constructed mega-school infrastructure, aimed at improving the quality of education in township schools,” Lesufi said ahead of the event.

The school boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including smart science labs, which cost R110m. Lesufi said the previous building was built of asbestos and one of a few in the province that will be demolished soon. .