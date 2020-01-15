Paroled Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe thanks SA for support
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe, who was jailed for violence that flared up during the varsity fees protests, has thanked South Africans for their support and lobbying for his release.
On Twitter, Cekeshe said he would not have been freed had it not been for the public’s calls for his release.
“I'd like to take a moment to thank all those who tirelessly championed the cause to my release and used social media platforms, such as this one, to raise awareness around my case. I know I would not have been released without its added pressure,” Cekeshe said, adding that he was humbled by the support.
Cekeshe was released on parole from the Leeuwkop Prison in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on December 24.
He had been there since December 2017, after being sentenced to eight years in prison, three of which were suspended, for public violence and malicious damage to property. He pleaded guilty to setting a police vehicle alight during a #FeesMustFall protest in 2016.
There were mixed reactions to Cekeshe’s post, which was shared hundreds of times.
Many hailed him a hero, saying his name would be etched in the history books, but others condemned him for having taken the law into his own hands.
Others said:
Cekeshe has not held any interviews since his release.
#FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years in prison, three of which were suspended, in 2017. He was found guilty of charged with malicious damage to property for allegedly burning a police car during a protest. TimesLIVE sat down with his good friend and fellow activist, Nkanyiso Ngqulunga, to talk about Cekeshe's life before his arrest.