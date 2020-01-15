South Africa

Police monitor KZN freeway after driver hurt in violent protest

15 January 2020 - 11:04 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The north and southbound carriageways of the N2 near Umgababa on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast were closed on Wednesday after a truck was set alight.
KwaZulu-Natal police remained on the N2 freeway near Umkomaas on the south coast on Wednesday morning after violent protests broke out there in the early hours.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that police officers were still at the scene to monitor the situation. 

She said it was alleged that at 2:30am a group of people from Danganya in Umkomaas blockaded the N2 with burning tyres and stones and set a truck alight.

“The truck driver sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

She said charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and attempted murder would be opened at Umkomaas police station.

Mbele said it was unclear why the residents were protesting.

