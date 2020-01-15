POLL | When should you stop wishing people happy new year?
It's mid-January, the children are back at school, most people have returned to work and the traffic is crazy again. But one question remains: when should you stop wishing people happy new year and get on with life already?
There is no rule on when to stop, and a fresh start brings with it different meanings to different people.
On social media, people have said they are unsure when to stop.
When do we stop saying "Happy new year" in the office?— Pablo ❤️🖤 (@pablogl) January 13, 2020
It's 2 weeks into the year and I still get the occasional HNY from people I hadn't seen yet this year.
Should I wish HNY to a new colleague that joins the company October? 🤣
Guys when the right time to stop saying “happy new year?”— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) January 13, 2020
I always struggle with when to stop saying "Happy New Year" when talking to someone for the first time after New Year's. What's the cutoff? 1st week? Mid January? March?— abdul smith (@abdulsmith) January 13, 2020
when is it socially acceptable to stop saying 'Happy New Year!' in emails? asking for a friend...— Viv (@hausofviviana) January 13, 2020