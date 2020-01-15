Schools must not turn unregistered pupils away, says KZN education dept
As the 2020 academic year kicked off on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu urged schools to not turn away unregistered students.
Mshengu visited schools across the province on the first day of the school year, along with basic education deputy minister Dr Reginah Mhaule and members of the KZN legislature.
Mshengu and Mhaule kicked off their visits at Havenpark Secondary School in Phoenix, north of Durban.
In a statement released afterwards, Mshengu said admission was an ongoing exercise and that "schools should not just turn away pupils". He also pleaded with parents to allow the process to continue at the department's district offices.
“Our government continues to ensure that education is prioritised as one of the most important activities in the lives of our people. Importantly, we need to ensure that the education of our children becomes a societal issue that must continue to occupy the energies of all of us,” he said.
The department said in a statement that the academic year started well at the province's 6,000 schools.
“The department has also ensured that we provide critical interventions as part of improving learning outcomes and promoting access and equity,” said Mshengu.
"The department has declared the majority of our schools no-fee schools, ensured the provision of the national school nutrition scheme, the learner transport initiative, free LTSM [learner teaching and support material], the provision of sanitary pads to girls, ICT infrastructure and other learning equipment.
“As the department, we will continue to support all our educators and our schools with every available resource at our disposal to enable them to discharge their responsibilities more efficiently and more effectively."
Mshengu called on all stakeholders to help improve the quality of education.