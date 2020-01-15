South Africa

Search under way for Limpopo woman who never made it home

15 January 2020 - 14:42 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Elsie Leshaba went missing in Limpopo at the weekend.
Elsie Leshaba went missing in Limpopo at the weekend.
Image: Supplied/ SAPS

Police in Hlogotlou, Limpopo, are asking for help to find a 46-year-old woman who went missing at the weekend.

Elsie Leshaba of Lahlamlenze Eenzaam village reportedly went missing after leaving her home to visit her parents' home in the same area.

“On Monday the missing woman's husband contacted her parents, only to find that she was not there,"  said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said a case was opened and a search operation conducted at various locations, but she could not be found.

The type of clothing she wore at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

The search is still under way.

People with information that could help are urged to contact the police, said Ngoepe.

READ MORE:

Woman's body found bound in bath, mom in pool of blood in dining room

A woman arrived home to find her mother and sister had been brutally murdered during a robbery on Saturday
News
2 days ago

Indonesian woman killed by crocodile, another missing

A woman was killed by a crocodile, and another remains missing, after the fifth fatal attack in an Indonesian province this year, disaster mitigation ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mourners pay tribute to dead KZN robber with gun salutes, spinning tyres and burning cars

A woman was hijacked, cars were burnt, firearms illegally discharged and tyres spun in Pietermaritzburg on Friday allegedly as a tribute to a dead ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  3. Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  5. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X