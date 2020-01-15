Search under way for Limpopo woman who never made it home

Police in Hlogotlou, Limpopo, are asking for help to find a 46-year-old woman who went missing at the weekend.

Elsie Leshaba of Lahlamlenze Eenzaam village reportedly went missing after leaving her home to visit her parents' home in the same area.

“On Monday the missing woman's husband contacted her parents, only to find that she was not there," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said a case was opened and a search operation conducted at various locations, but she could not be found.

The type of clothing she wore at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

The search is still under way.

People with information that could help are urged to contact the police, said Ngoepe.