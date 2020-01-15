South Africa

Second Gauteng school damaged by fire in two weeks

15 January 2020 - 07:43 By timeslive
A fire broke out at the Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in the Vaal overnight.
Image: Panyaza Lesufi via Twitter

A Sebokeng school was set alight early on Wednesday, as pupils across the country prepared to begin the new academic year.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi posted images of firefighters containing the blaze at Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School.

It was understood that the admin building caught fire.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said: “The cause of the fire is yet to be established and the extent of the damage will also be determined in due course.”

No injuries were reported.

Two weeks ago, another school in the Vaal was set alight.

Four classrooms, learning material and stock worth an estimated R4m were reduced to ashes in the blaze at Tokelo High School. Initial investigations pointed to the cause being arson.

