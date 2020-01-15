Second Gauteng school damaged by fire in two weeks

It was understood that the admin building caught fire.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said: “The cause of the fire is yet to be established and the extent of the damage will also be determined in due course.”

No injuries were reported.

Two weeks ago, another school in the Vaal was set alight.

Four classrooms, learning material and stock worth an estimated R4m were reduced to ashes in the blaze at Tokelo High School. Initial investigations pointed to the cause being arson.