Traffic & expensive stationery: Mzansi reacts to #BacktoSchool
The festive season is done and dusted, and it's back to reality.
Schools reopened on Wednesday and social media has been flooded with reactions from proud parents sharing their joy as their children continue their academic careers.
TimesLIVE spoke to parents whose children will attend the newly renovated Noordgesig Primary School in Soweto.
Gugu Ndaba, 34, took two of her children, Okuhle Mcunu, 5, and Sqiniseko Mcunu, 7, to school.
“The little one is going to grade R and her brother is going to grade 2. They are happy to come to school. Okuhle has been pestering me about school. We even took her with us for uniform shopping,” Ndaba said.
From school traffic to the price of stationery, here's what Mzansi had to say.
Thinking about all that traffic that I'm about to get into 😥 #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/F1sSGNx6ST— نجود the Artist (@jooo0d) January 15, 2020
#backtoschool Bundle of joy doesn't want to go to school 😂😂😂😂🙄 pic.twitter.com/ycyVAPMe26— Brother T (@ThusoTshiloane1) January 14, 2020
Good morning beautiful beautiful people 😊 😘 😍 🥰 🤗 ♥️ 💕 Happy #backtoschool Wednesday.— Ms_Gupta 🇿🇦 ❤️🤡 (@African_Spring) January 15, 2020
Let's go.
Good luck to all the parents sending their bundles of joy/terrors off to school today.— Natasha (@dramadelinquent) January 15, 2020
Moms and Dads of kids going to school for the first time, please don't post pics of your children's school badge. Blur it out for their own safety
❤❤#backtoschool
#backtoschool— Octovia Mathebula (@OctoviaMathebu3) January 14, 2020
Guys don't have kids it's a trap 🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/jYLINC98Gf
Grasshoppers were nowhere near 8 klipa during our school days. I wonder how much is a Toughees school Shoe now.#backtoschool pic.twitter.com/VPTFS0MnTq— Shabangu (@ShabanguBaldwin) January 14, 2020