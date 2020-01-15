South Africa

Traffic & expensive stationery: Mzansi reacts to #BacktoSchool

15 January 2020 - 11:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Schools re-opened on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Nathapol

The festive season is done and dusted, and it's back to reality.

Schools reopened on Wednesday and social media has been flooded with reactions from proud parents sharing their joy as their children continue their academic careers. 

TimesLIVE spoke to parents whose children will attend the newly renovated Noordgesig Primary School in Soweto.

Gugu Ndaba, 34, took two of her children, Okuhle Mcunu, 5, and Sqiniseko Mcunu, 7, to school.

“The little one is going to grade R and her brother is going to grade 2. They are happy to come to school. Okuhle has been pestering me about school. We even took her with us for uniform shopping,” Ndaba said.

From school traffic to the price of stationery, here's what Mzansi had to say.

