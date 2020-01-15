South Africa

Two courier vans hit just hours apart in Kempton Park

15 January 2020 - 18:26 By Busang Senne and ernest mabuza
Video footage of a Ram courier van involved in a robbery in Spartan, Kempton Park, on Tuesday.
Image: Screenshot / Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter

Police have opened a case of hijacking and theft after a Ram courier vehicle was robbed of cellphone packages in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

It was one of two attacks on Ram courier vehicles in the area on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that on Tuesday morning two suspects approached the 58-year-old driver and passenger who were seated in the vehicle parked near Knorr-Brense on Derrick Roads in Kempton Park and at gunpoint instructed the vehicle occupants to get out of the Ford Ranger," said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters on Wednesday.

She said the suspects then allegedly drove off with the vehicle, which was loaded with packages that the victims were set to deliver. It has since been confirmed by the complainant that the packages contained cellphones.

"Swift investigations by the police led to the recovery of the vehicle near the corner of Proctor and Bessie Streets in Rhodesfield. The packages were however not found in the abandoned vehicle."

A case of hijacking and theft has been opened for investigation.

A video of the second incident shows one of the vans driving down a street and making a sharp right turn into an adjacent street. Two people can be seen jumping out the van and fleeing the scene, as another person from a separate white car attempts to chase them.

As the van moves down the street, the person attempting to catch the two people can be seen returning to the vehicle and driving off, leaving the Ram van abandoned on the side of the road.

It appears that nothing was taken in the second incident.

