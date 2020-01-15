Uncle jailed for life for raping girl, 6

A six-year-old girl was removed from her home while she was sleeping with her siblings early on Christmas Day in 2018, threatened and raped. Now her uncle has been sentenced to life in prison.

Northern Cape police hailed the sentence handed down to the 27-year-old man in the Postmasburg magistrate’s court this week.

The uncle had been visiting the family in the area.

He woke the child at about 1am and took her to a veld, where he attacked her, said police.

“The parents of the girl woke up and realised the girl was missing and started searching for her and the uncle. The victim was found not far from the house and she assisted in pointing out where the accused was hiding.”

He has been in custody since his arrest.

The provincial head for Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS), Brig Nicky Mills, lauded the investigating officer, D/Sgt Lionel Rooiland, attached to the Postmasburg FCS unit, for a job well done. “Thank you for making sure that the perpetrators committing these heinous crimes are punished with the full might of the law,” said Mills.