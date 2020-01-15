Well-known Durban activist shot in apparent hit outside court

A well-known Durban Muslim activist, Yousuf Deedat, is fighting for his life after he was allegedly shot in the head outside the Verulam family court, north of the city, on Wednesday.

According to Reaction Unit spokesperson Prem Balram, a team was dispatched to the court precinct at about 8:30am after they received multiple calls about the incident.

"On arrival the victim, Yousuf Ahmed Deedat, was found lying face down on the pavement.

"He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his head.

"According to witnesses, he was walking towards the court when he was approached by a man who drew a firearm and shot him once before fleeing the vicinity on foot.

"A security officer who witnessed the incident pursued the suspect who got into an awaiting white Mazda and sped off.

"The victim is currently being stabilised on scene by paramedics," said Balram.

The activist was expected to appear in court. This is a developing story.