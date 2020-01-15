'What we are doing can't be emotional': Mantashe to ex-nuclear board

On Wednesday, Mantashe insisted that he had not seen the letter and disputed that four board members had been in active service.

“The board only had three directors, as one of them had resigned earlier. What we are saying is that we have been working to restore stability to Necsa and part of that has been constituting the board properly,” he said.

Mantashe said work to augment the board after a series of resignations in 2018 had been ongoing and significant strides had been made.

This flies in the face of claims made by the directors in their missive. “Despite our repeated requests to you since July 2019 to urgently augment the board, this matter has not been prioritised, making it more difficult to function properly.” The four said despite their best and strained efforts to keep the firm afloat, they had consistently lacked Mantashe’s support.

The minister said efforts to stabilise Necsa were part of a macro effort within his portfolio.

“When I took over this department none of the entities had a fully constituted board and there was not one that had a permanent CEO. We are making efforts to change that and what we are doing cannot be emotional,” he said.