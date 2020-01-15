Zandile Gumede back in court as state wraps up probe into Durban tender scandal

The high-profile corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused is set to resume in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The state is expected to have wrapped up investigations into the accused, who have been charged with corruption, fraud and being in violation of the Municipal Finance Management Act. The case is related to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract.

The former mayor, out on R50,000 bail, has been accused of using her political position to influence the contract, which was awarded in 2016, shortly after she took office.

Gumede was initially arrested with 15 others who were implicated, but last month the Hawks arrested four more eThekwini councillors and three contractors in connection with the case.