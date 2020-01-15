South Africa

Zandile Gumede back in court as state wraps up probe into Durban tender scandal

15 January 2020 - 06:30 By Orrin Singh
Zandile Gumede outside the Durban Magistrate's Court during her last court appearance in October. Behind her is her instructing attorney Bulelani Mazomba.
Zandile Gumede outside the Durban Magistrate's Court during her last court appearance in October. Behind her is her instructing attorney Bulelani Mazomba.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The high-profile corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused is set to resume in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 

The state is expected to have wrapped up investigations into the accused, who have been charged with corruption, fraud and being in violation of the Municipal Finance Management Act. The case is related to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract.

The former mayor, out on R50,000 bail, has been accused of using her political position to influence the contract, which was awarded in 2016, shortly after she took office. 

Gumede was initially arrested with 15 others who were implicated, but last month the Hawks arrested four more eThekwini councillors and three contractors in connection with the case.

Four more eThekwini officials arrested in R208m tender scandal

The Hawks arrested four more eThekwini councillors and three contractors on Wednesday, in connection with a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender
News
1 month ago

The group was apprehended after a year-long investigation by the Hawks’ Clean Audit Task Team (CATT) for allegedly receiving gratifications in contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal Systems Act.

"The four councillors and the three contractors are implicated in the R208m Durban Solid Waste tender scandal. Today’s arrests brings to 22 the number of people implicated and arrested thus far," said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi at the time.

"Investigations are still ongoing."

MORE:

Zandile Gumede off the hook despite breaching bail conditions

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede strutted out of the Durban magistrate's court on Friday despite having been found guilty of violating her bail ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Asset Forfeiture Unit, Hawks raid former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede's home

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided the home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede on Thursday morning
News
3 months ago

Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in earlier raids

Members of the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit raided the second home of Zandile Gumede in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  3. Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein South Africa
  4. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  5. KZN traffic officer caught on camera 'stealing cellphone' at food outlet South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X