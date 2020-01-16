South Africa

Brody the dog recovering well after children explode fireworks in his ear

16 January 2020 - 08:33 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Brody and an SPCA official after his successful operation.
Brody and an SPCA official after his successful operation.
Image: Bloemfontein SPCA

Brody the dog is on the road to recovery after children exploded fireworks in his ear, the Bloemfontein SPCA said on Thursday morning.

Brody comes from a small farming town, Winburg, about 120km from Bloemfontein.

During New Year’s Eve celebrations, the SPCA received a call from an elderly woman, who alerted them to three boys who were allegedly holding down a dog and putting fireworks in his ears.

“The granny tried to chase the children down, but she couldn't and was screaming and shouting at them,” the SPCA said.

The woman begged the children to stop, but to no avail.

There was a big bang and Brody started screaming, while the boys laughed.

They disappeared shortly after the incident.

Dogs locked in cages filled with faeces, rotting meat and old bones

Barely a month after a Soweto property owner was convicted for ill-treating 32 dogs found in dire conditions, more animals were found caged and ...
News
1 week ago

Brody was found in a manhole three days later, with severe injuries. 

“It is hard to imagine that children can be that cruel, especially at such a young age. What have our children come to be. The poor animal was very scared and extremely hurt,” the SPCA said.

At first, Brody would not allow SPCA officials to touch him.

Bloemfontein residents jumped on board to donate to Brody’s R10,000 operation.

The SPCA announced on Wednesday that it was a success.

“We are doing everything we can at the Bloemfontein SPCA to get Brody used to people again and continuing with his life. We are also glad to announce that Brody did not lose his hearing, he will be able to hear with both ears.”

The society said he had an infection and it would take him about four weeks to recover.

“Soon Brody will go to his new and forever loving home,” it said.

MORE

WATCH | Dog whose leg was broken by 'teen testing strength' finds forever home, runs with joy

Rover, the terrier cross whose leg was snapped in half, allegedly at the hands of a Bloemfontein teenager, has found his forever home.
News
1 week ago

Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test strength'

The puppy had to have its leg amputated.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  4. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  5. KZN traffic officer caught on camera 'stealing cellphone' at food outlet South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X