Brody the dog recovering well after children explode fireworks in his ear

Brody the dog is on the road to recovery after children exploded fireworks in his ear, the Bloemfontein SPCA said on Thursday morning.

Brody comes from a small farming town, Winburg, about 120km from Bloemfontein.

During New Year’s Eve celebrations, the SPCA received a call from an elderly woman, who alerted them to three boys who were allegedly holding down a dog and putting fireworks in his ears.

“The granny tried to chase the children down, but she couldn't and was screaming and shouting at them,” the SPCA said.

The woman begged the children to stop, but to no avail.

There was a big bang and Brody started screaming, while the boys laughed.

They disappeared shortly after the incident.