Fugitive Jurgen Vandekeere hands himself over after years on the run

Police on Thursday confirmed that fugitive Jurgen Vandekeere, who has spent several years on the run, is now behind bars.

“He handed himself over to the Benoni police on Wednesday afternoon,” said Brig Mathapelo Peters. “He is appearing at the Pretoria high court [on Thursday].”

Vandekeere had been arrested for the alleged rape and murder of 20-year-old Chantelle Barnard in Benoni in April 2011. Vandekeere was granted bail of R20,000.

After his release, he had attended court proceedings but suddenly absconded and failed to appear before the high court sitting in Delmas for the anticipated start of the trial in September 2013.