Hair trends as claims that student 'sent home for having long braids'
While social media was flooded with reactions from proud parents sharing their joy as their children returned to school on Wednesday, one scholar's excitement was allegedly cut short when she was sent home because of her braids.
According to a viral post shared by Twitter user @thandostillau, the unidentified girl was told to remove her braids because of their length and colour.
unono was sent back to remove her braids because of the length + the colour and she’s been fighting all morning. pic.twitter.com/bH4q8Yp19q— gabhadiya (@thandostillau) January 15, 2020
This prompted outrage on social media, with many saying the unidentified school's code of conduct was “anti-black”.
This is not the first time schools in SA have been accused of targeting black pupils because of their natural hair, including afro and braids.
In 2016, Pretoria High School for Girls was thrust into the limelight after black students protested against being told to straighten their hair.
At that time, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the pupils at the school were victims of racism and that the school's hair policy was enforced without sensitivity.
The information was not verified as no further details of the school or girl in the picture were revealed.
Here is what tweeps had to say:
People that think those braids are “too long” don’t realise that most schools appearance code of conduct is anti-black because no one cares if Magrietjies hair touches her ass but go off about rules. You’re so smart & well behaved. Gold star♥️— VOGUE MODEL (@_Kholekam) January 15, 2020
Everyone in the comments replying that its too long for school. My question is WHY is it too long for school? Whats gon happen?! Whats the hazard? https://t.co/2o6Ya4hxXg— FAT (@wittnsass) January 15, 2020
And the gag is there aren’t any schools who are willing to accommodate ‘rebellious black girls who want to wear their braids long’ because most schools use the same anti-black blueprint for the hair section of their code of conduct.— bell hooked (@stharr_) January 15, 2020
The code of conduct in most schools just forces students to look a certain way in order to uphold an outdated idea of what the school terms “presentable”. So braids, Afro’s, are all not “presentable” because it doesn’t appeal to the white man’s idea of what is “neat” and “pretty”— juwairiya (@juwairiya_21) January 15, 2020
Hate the code of conduct defense. Until y'all realise that the rules are really systematic oppression black girls will suffer with the hairstyles they wear to school. There is nothing wrong with these braids. As long as it doesn't hinder her academics or affect any other pupil. https://t.co/sQI3K8OLnE— roohdaar. (@Miss_Mchunu) January 15, 2020
What's the logic behind various schools' code of conduct regarding girls' hair? How do long braids for instance, affect a child's academic performance?— Depressiana (@MoanerLeaser) January 15, 2020
my hair was this long at school and they never had a problem with it. meanwhile they made the black girls stay behind after assembly to get their braids measured. mess. https://t.co/UgbjltNn5h— just say they (@indiosyncratic) January 15, 2020
Speaking of school rules, look at Hoërskool Delma’s new Code of Conduct 🥴 at this rate it’s a race thing! pic.twitter.com/yGgvYbvK2S— tumblrkid (@lesatwala) January 15, 2020
There is an obsession with Black girls’ hair and it is inherently racist and riddled with a white messiah complex. White people feel we should be grateful for getting into their schools and thus we should abide by a racist, archaic code of conduct that affects only Black people— Harold Finch (@Jika_Uthi) January 15, 2020
“I don’t understand what hair has to do with education.”— Kay (@_BobieK) January 15, 2020
Have you asked your boss why you must wear uniform/formal attire to work when it doesn’t make a difference to your productivity?
There’s honestly nothing wrong with this hair if it’s tied back neatly. oSarah noJessica get no smoke for letting their hair grow over their butts and brightening their blondes. And we’re not going to act like hair rules aren’t anti-black. Pls. https://t.co/0PaMQESiGW— gold digger (@Yonesfak) January 15, 2020