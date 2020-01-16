South Africa

Hair trends as claims that student 'sent home for having long braids'

16 January 2020 - 09:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The pupil was allegedly told to remove her braids because of their length and colour.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

While social media was flooded with reactions from proud parents sharing their joy as their children returned to school on Wednesday, one scholar's excitement was allegedly cut short when she was sent home because of her braids.

According to a viral post shared by Twitter user @thandostillau, the unidentified girl was told to remove her braids because of their length and colour.

This prompted outrage on social media, with many saying the unidentified school's code of conduct was “anti-black”.

This is not the first time schools in SA have been accused of targeting black pupils because of their natural hair, including afro and braids.

In 2016, Pretoria High School for Girls was thrust into the limelight after black students protested against being told to straighten their hair.

At that time, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the pupils at the school were victims of racism and that the school's hair policy was enforced without sensitivity.

The information was not verified as no further details of the school or girl in the picture were revealed.

Here is what tweeps had to say:

