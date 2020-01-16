Investigation launched after photo emerges of pupils walking across river

The KZN education department has instituted an urgent investigation after a photo was shared on social media showing pupils crossing a river, purportedly on their way to school.

The department said a preliminary investigation showed that the photo was taken in 2011 and that the learners identified were from Mbizimbelwe Primary School in the Umzinyathi district.

"As much as we have been made aware that this picture was taken around 2011, I have asked the head of department to urgently investigate the matter," said education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

"If these unfortunate conditions still exist, we will quickly put up urgent measures to deal with the situation."

He said the wellbeing of pupils was the chief priority of the department, who would stop at nothing to ensure that they were protected and that a conducive environment for quality teaching and learning was created.