Minstrel owner's bar in the spotlight after 'mass poisoning' in Cape Town

Mondi Dunga, a homeless man living on the streets in the area, said he felt drunk after having a single tot of liquid given to him with free food.

Dunga said everyone who drank the liquid, which he described as wine “with a sour taste”, soon after collapsed with convulsions.

He woke up in hospital, where doctors had pumped his stomach. “It was very strong. I think they put something in there,” said Dunga.

A witness who accompanied Dunga said the liquid was handed out when there was no food left.

“The food was finished klaar, so another guy came and gave these guys wine. It was the same guys, the same restaurant,” he alleged.

Stemmet denied any association with a “soup kitchen” operating from a part of his building, but when pushed said, “Ja, the food was there, there’s no problem with that. What is the point of you phoning me now?”

Asked if he knew about the liquid that was handed out, he said, “The liquid ... I don’t know about no liquids, so I can’t comment about the liquids.”

Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said four of the six people admitted to hospital were discharged by Wednesday. The remaining two were being treated in a high-care unit.

“What we’ve been able to obtain from the provincial health department, and in terms of the blood results that have come back ... there were high levels of alcohol detected and there were other toxins discovered,” he said.

Badroodien said the liquid could have been a substance such as ethanol or methanol. He said the “other toxins” were being investigated.

“Ethanol, by nature of its make-up, is alcohol. There are different kinds in the chemical grouping. It’s difficult to ascertain because there’s ethanol, methanol, and so on. I can’t say because I’m also not aware which tests have been done, and whether they were general or specific in nature, so it’s difficult to give comment on that,” said Badroodien.

He said it was likely not alcohol sold for commercial consumption, because the patients would have had to consume a lot in a very strong concentration for their blood alcohol to reach the levels found in the tests.

The area along Wetton Road where the alleged poisoning took place is a magnet for the homeless, hungry and destitute.