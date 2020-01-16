Parents want compensation after child's death on Makana playground

The parents of a four-year-old child who died, apparently after a jungle gym fell on him in a playground in Riebeeck East, want compensation from the Makana municipality.

Lisekhona Bouwer died on December 28.

His father Khayalethu Bouwer said the family had complained for years about the dangers of the playground. “Our son would still be alive if our municipality was concerned about the safety of our children. We have been complaining for years about the dangers of that playground. Our kids have no better place to play than there.

“The jungle gym was removed from an old crèche by the municipality when building a library. Instead of putting it in a safe place they left it lying around, then kids took it into that playground.”

Bouwer said the day his son died there were many children playing including all of his. He said that the children described the jungle gym falling on Lisekhona’s head. “When I arrived he was already dead.

“My front door is facing straight to that playground. Every day I am reminded of that incident. The police tapes are still there and kids are no longer playing there.”

Bouwer said his other children, aged 7 and 9, “always talk about how their brother died”.

“They never received counselling. The only thing the municipality did was to send their condolences and pay for the funeral of our son. They should compensate us for their negligence,” Bouwer said.