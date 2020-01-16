Train carriage set alight in Cape Town
16 January 2020 - 07:40
A train carriage was set alight at the Retreat railway station in Cape Town on Wednesday evening.
Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called to the scene at about 9.50pm.
He said the fire was extinguished after midnight.
No injuries were reported.
Since 2015, 214 train carriages have been set alight in SA in apparent arson attacks. Many of these incidents happened in Cape Town. But who is responsible? What is their motivation? And how has Prasa responded? We try to find out who is turning Cape Town’s railways into a fiery hell.