WATCH | Mzansi pokes fun at 'Keystone Cops' drill at funeral
A video of high-ranking police officers failing to do a simple drill correctly has gone viral, leaving many in stitches.
The moemish took place at the burial of businessman Richard Maponya at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
It was shown during a live broadcast of the funeral on SABC and was soon circulating online.
In the video clip, four officers - their chests bristling with medals - can be seen turning in different directions after receiving a command.
On Twitter, the video topped the trending list as some tweeps saw the humour in it. Others said it was an embarrassment.
Here are the top reactions:
@SAPoliceService Wa tseba lena mara, mxm sies. #Tekateking pic.twitter.com/8FUVFXXM1B— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 14, 2020
Fuck South Africa, we are in such kak! Look at this incompetence! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yvRWmh7fPL— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) January 14, 2020
The display by the ceremonial guard of the @SAPoliceService at the #MaponyaFuneral has been embarrassing. It’s like all the people selected to participate are doing it for the first time. They’ve been so uncoordinated! They even struggled with the casket. pic.twitter.com/y6OFAc7VIJ— Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) January 14, 2020
Dr Maponya will never forgive those SAPS members for being Popeyes at his funeral 😂😂😂— Siphosethu Duka (@Msethu_6) January 15, 2020
They dont know their left from their right. No wonder the @SAPoliceService is in such a mess. And these are their top ranking people too!!— Itshe wa Afrika (@AQuill9) January 14, 2020
Maponya died, aged 99, on January 6 after a short illness.
Delivering the eulogy at his funeral service at the University of Johannesburg's (UJ's) Soweto campus, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Maponya “was truly a man who lived for others”.
“He was a fighter for the liberation of black South Africans from the shackles of poverty, from the manacles of marginalisation and from the chains of economic exclusion.
“During the apartheid era, he saw black business as part of the broad liberation movement to advance economic freedom.
“In a democratic SA, he saw the role of business as that of a partner to government, assisting to resolve the challenges of unemployment, poverty and underdevelopment.”