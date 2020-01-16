WATCH | The moments before 2m black mamba is captured in a KZN chicken coop
A 2m black mamba was removed from a chicken coop in Canelands, north of Durban, on Thursday.
Security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) was called to the residence after the owner saw a snake eating his chickens.
“Reaction officers called for the help of a snake catcher, who captured and relocated the snake,” it said in a statement.
Security company Reaction Unit and snake catcher Jason Arnold were called out to Canelands, north of Durban, where a black mamba had been eating chickens. Watch the moments before it was captured (Vid supplied by RUSA) @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/vt2ciwnW9m— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) January 16, 2020
In a video of the capture, someone can be heard saying the snake had eaten a chicken and a chick.
A python was captured at the same residence on Wednesday night. According to Rusa, it was called to 53 snake incidents over the festive season.
On Monday, a 2.4m black mamba was removed from a factory in Redcliffe, north of Durban.