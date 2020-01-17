Accused former mayor Zandile Gumede attacks Hawks in Twitter post
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has come out guns blazing, slamming the Hawks, saying they had arrested her without having done the proper investigations first.
Gumede took to Twitter on Thursday where she posted screenshots of the notes she had typed out on her cellphone.
Titled Arrest to investigate or investigated to arrest, Gumede outlined her grievances at the manner in which her arrest was carried out. She noted a “growing trend that law enforcement agencies have employed a reverse approach in handling certain matters, especially those that involve politicians”.
Referring to investigations after her arrest in May last year, Gumede wrote:
“They are not READY!!! After raiding my house and allowing [sic] the media to tell the world that I own luxurious fleet. Clearly, this was a clear mission against my name as a political activist - for a mere political expediency. I am tempted to view this as serious abuse, misuse of power and a vehicle to achieve political expediency.”
CHARGE AND THAN INVISTIGATE OR INVESTIGATE AND THAN CHARGE: Hawks are ready two years later pic.twitter.com/52gK9uaSM1— Zandile Gumede (@GumedeZandileRT) January 16, 2020
Gumede questioned the lack of audi alteram partem - a Latin phrase meaning “listen to the other side”, which describes the principle of natural justice.
“What happened to the principal [sic] of innocent until proven guilty and the rules of natural justice, that you should hear the other party (audi alteram partem). This simple [sic] put, there is no person that should be judged without a fair hearing,” she wrote.
She concluded her message by thanking members of the ANC, the church, her family and South Africans at large before signing off with: “I am more than READY!!!"
Gumede's post came after her appearance in the Durban commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
She had appeared alongside 15 of her co-accused who have been implicated in an allegedly irregular Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract, awarded in 2016, shortly after Gumede took office as mayor.
The court heard that the amount associated with the DSW contract had increased from R208m to R389m.
Gumede, on R50,000 bail, has been accused of using her political position to influence the contract.
She is expected back in court on April 16.