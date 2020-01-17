Artist Walter Meyer's widow and her co-accused go on trial for his murder in March

The widow of acclaimed artist Walter Meyer is expected to go on trial for his murder in March.

The 52-year-old painter‚ who was based in Upington before his death‚ was “stabbed with a sharp object” after an alleged argument with his second wife, Sophia, on December 22 2017.

Northern Cape prosecuting authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Meyer had made several court appearances in the Upington magistrate’s court.

Sophia and her co-accused, Joel Dumond, who are both on bail, were charged with murdering Meyer. The Sunday Times reported previously that Dumond is a tattooist of Belgian descent who lived with the Meyers in their RDP-style home.

Shuping said the trial was set down for March 16 and 17.

Meyer, who was born in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape, showcased his work as far afield as Germany‚ New York and Namibia. He obtained his BA in fine art from the University of Pretoria and studied at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf in Germany.