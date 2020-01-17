Camp activities for Parktown Boys' pupils 'continued without alarm being raised' for missing Enoch

It appears activities may have continued as per normal on Wednesday at the Parktown Boys' orientation camp in the North West after the disappearance of Enoch Mpianza.

The grade 8 pupil’s body was found on Friday morning. Police said it was believed he had landed in the Crocodile River when the home-made raft that he and other pupils were on had capsized on Wednesday.

Col Adele Myburgh said Mpianza was with a group of about 12 pupils on the raft when it overturned.