Controversial Islamic scholar Yousuf Deedat succumbs to gunshot wound

Controversial Durban Islamic scholar Yousuf Deedat, who was shot in the head outside the Verulam family court on Wednesday, has died.

His son Raees said in a statement that Deedat died at St Anne's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon.

“Mr Deedat was wounded on Wednesday when he was shot by an unknown gunman in Verulam. “He was airlifted to hospital where his condition was critical. His family and friends were at his bedside when he passed away peacefully,” read the statement.

The details of the funeral were being finalised.

Police told TimesLIVE earlier that they were still searching for the lone gunman, who opened fire on him and then fled the scene.

Deedat was well known for his controversial views on Hinduism and Christianity.