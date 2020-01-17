From dagga laws to Reserve Bank nationalisation: Tito Mboweni's tweet spree

Legalisation of dagga. SA's economy. Removal of Lesotho border. “VBS-linked” restaurant promotion. SA Reserve Bank.

Here are five of finance minister Tito Mboweni's tweets that caused a buzz online and made headlines.

Dagga legalisation

On January 10, Mboweni shared that he wants to push for the government to commercialise the dagga industry, upon discovering a dagga plant on his farm.

“The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff. R4bn plus!! Tax money!!”