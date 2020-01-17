From dagga laws to Reserve Bank nationalisation: Tito Mboweni's tweet spree
Legalisation of dagga. SA's economy. Removal of Lesotho border. “VBS-linked” restaurant promotion. SA Reserve Bank.
Here are five of finance minister Tito Mboweni's tweets that caused a buzz online and made headlines.
Dagga legalisation
On January 10, Mboweni shared that he wants to push for the government to commercialise the dagga industry, upon discovering a dagga plant on his farm.
“The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff. R4bn plus!! Tax money!!”
SA's economy
The finance minister on Monday expressed dismay at the state of SA's economy and called for the country to rid itself of “structural reforms inertia”.
Mboweni said it was time for SA to get moving by taking “many steps at a time”, and the country was headed for “game over” if structural reforms were not implemented.
Removal of Lesotho borders
“Tweeto Mboweni” also divided social media when he called on Mzansi and Lesotho to “remove the border”.
In his statement, Mboweni said Lesotho should open its border to a “co-federal” state with SA, saying: “Those who think that SADC or some political internal goodwill will solve this crisis don’t understand both the political economy of the Lesotho State or the political economy of Lesotho society.”
'VBS promotion'
On Wednesday, his attempt to promote a restaurant owned by EFF leader Julius Malema’s cousin backfired, as Mboweni was accused of “promoting VBS”.
Many criticised him, saying it was “strange” that he did not know who owned the Soweto restaurant where he was enjoying his lunch and paparazzi moment.
Reserve Bank nationalisation
Mboweni's thoughts on the ANC's resolution to nationalise the Reserve Bank got him into hot water with the party after he said it was a “mistake” to nationalise it.
Mboweni, who excluded himself from the decision-making process, said he was convinced that the ANC “adopted a wrong resolution”.