South Africa

KZN education offices to stay open on Saturday to allow for pupil admissions

17 January 2020 - 12:57 By LWANDILE BHENGU
The KwaZulu-Natal education department will keep its doors open on Saturday to allow pupils to be registered.
Image: Deleece Cook on Unsplash

The MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, has instructed all district and circuit offices in the province to remain open on Saturday to allow for registrations to continue.

In a memorandum issued to school principals on Thursday, the department said it had noted that despite the 2020 school admissions process opening and closing last year, there were still unregistered and unplaced pupils.

The department said it had been reported that there were schools which still had space but they had turned away pupils, citing a shortage of teachers.

“In light of this, the MEC has issued a directive that all institutions and departmental offices must remain open between 7.30am and 3pm on Saturday to ensure admissions are finalised,” the department said.

When schools opened on Wednesday the MEC urged schools not to turn away unregistered pupils. The department said if schools had space but not enough teachers, they needed to notify the head office to fast track placement of teachers.

The department also urged all parents to make sure they registered their children on time.

