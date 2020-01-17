South Africa

KZN off-duty cop caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting at car wash

17 January 2020 - 13:02 By Orrin Singh
An off-duty police officer was caught in the crossfire of an alleged drive-by shooting in Mariannhill, west of Durban, on Thursday.
An off-duty police officer was caught in the crossfire of an alleged drive-by shooting in Mariannhill, west of Durban, on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A KwaZulu-Natal off-duty police officer was caught in the crossfire of an alleged drive-by shooting in Mariannhill, west of Durban, on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said at about 10pm, eight victims were at a car wash in Impola, at the corner of Milky Way and Bhekiszwe Road, when three unknown suspects in a white vehicle opened fire on them. 

“The victims fled and took cover. Among them was an off-duty police officer who fired shots towards the suspects, who fled the scene. One victim sustained injuries on his hand and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Mbele said Mariannhill police were investigating charges of attempted murder.

MORE

Two men shot dead near Durban licensing office

Two men died in a car which was riddled with bullets near the Umbilo licensing office in Durban on Thursday
News
1 day ago

Controversial Durban Islamic scholar 'critical but stable' after apparent hit outside court

The family of controversial Durban Islamic scholar Yousuf Deedat has gathered around his hospital bed as he fights to stay alive after being shot in ...
News
1 day ago

Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp

A woman was shot multiple times and seemingly left on the side of a Durban freeway onramp on Wednesday evening.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  4. Minstrel owner's bar in the spotlight after 'mass poisoning' in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X