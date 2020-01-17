South Africa

Lesufi to visit Soweto primary school after early morning fire

17 January 2020 - 10:52 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for education, will visit a Soweto school affected by an early morning blaze. File photo
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the Protea South Primary School in Soweto after it caught alight in the early hours of Friday.

The fire was reported around 5am and has been extinguished.

This is the fourth fire at a Gauteng school since December.

Last Wednesday, Khutlo-Tharo Secondary in the Vaal was torched.

Two weeks ago another school in the Vaal was set alight. Four classrooms, learning materials and stock worth about R4m were reduced to ashes in the blaze at Tokelo High School.

MORE

Second Gauteng school damaged by fire in two weeks

A Sebokeng school was set alight early on Wednesday, as pupils across the country prepared to begin the new academic year
News
2 days ago

Scholar transport catches fire in Midrand

A minibus taxi transporting a group of kids to school caught fire in Noordwyk, Midrand, on Wednesday morning
News
2 days ago

Baby, schoolgirl and man killed in KZN gun attack on taxi

A 10-month-old baby, a schoolgirl still in her uniform and a young man were killed when gunmen opened fire on the taxi they were travelling in at ...
News
1 day ago

