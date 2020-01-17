Lesufi to visit Soweto primary school after early morning fire

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the Protea South Primary School in Soweto after it caught alight in the early hours of Friday.

The fire was reported around 5am and has been extinguished.

This is the fourth fire at a Gauteng school since December.

Last Wednesday, Khutlo-Tharo Secondary in the Vaal was torched.

Two weeks ago another school in the Vaal was set alight. Four classrooms, learning materials and stock worth about R4m were reduced to ashes in the blaze at Tokelo High School.