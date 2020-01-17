Meet Nontobeko Farrell — SA woman's journey from au pair to wearing US army boots

At the end of her second year of au pairing, the host family she had lived with decided to sponsor her stay in the US and pay for her studies. She enrolled for a year-long course.

“So I was then on a student visa. I did at some point think of joining the US military while I was living with my host family but I thought it was a long shot. I then met my husband,” she said.

As fate would have it, her husband was an American, serving in the military.

A short engagement later, Nontobeko and her husband tied the knot and she became an army wife.

“I got more exposure to the US military,” said Nontobeko, who said this fuelled her desire to take up what she felt was an honourable service.

“I just loved it. I loved their incentive. I loved what they were offering. We all know the US military is the best military force in the world,” said Nontobeko.

“I loved how the army was operating. It was a long shot but I thought I could really build a career through this.”

When her daughter turned 18 months old, Nontobeko took the tough decision of sending the child to SA to live with her family while she underwent six months of intensive military training.

“Officially in December of 2018, I swore into the US military. I then left for training,” she said.

After training, she was officially awarded what she had worked towards — a US army uniform. She is an enlisted private.

Now, she is studying towards becoming a commissioned officer, a civil affairs officer.