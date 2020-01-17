PODCAST | The Hectorville Siege – an Australian tribute
In today’s Spotlight minisode we cover an Australian case with a South African link as a tribute to the human and animal victims of the Australian bush fires.
In 2011, the Mombers family, who had moved to Australia to provide their children with a safer lifestyle, were attacked by their neighbour. The man had recently been released from a mental health facility and developed a grudge against the Mombers.
At the end of an eight-hour siege and gun battle, three family members would lose their lives and a 14-year-old child and a policeman would be fighting for theirs.
The incident, which is now known as the Hectorville Siege, was a tragic combination of all the wrong circumstances at exactly the wrong time and beggars the question: how does a severely mentally ill man get his hands on a loaded shot gun?
