Police continue search for gunman who shot controversial Durban Islamic scholar in the head

Police are no closer to finding the lone gunman who allegedly shot controversial Durban Islamic scholar Yousuf Deedat at close range outside the Verulam Family Court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the investigation into the attempted murder case was continuing and no arrests had been made.

Deedat, known for his contentious views on Christianity and Hinduism, was with his wife Yasmin when an unknown gunman opened fire on him before fleeing.

He was airlifted to an undisclosed private hospital. Family spokesperson Prof Salim Abdool Karim told TimesLIVE on Friday that Deedat was still in a critical condition.

“His condition has not changed since admission. He remains in a critical condition with stable vital signs. It is still too early to tell what his critical recovery path will be.”

Karim said Deedat's wife, children and sister were at his side and praying for his recovery.