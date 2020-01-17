South Africa

Police pounce on alleged rhino poachers

17 January 2020
Four suspects were arrested for attempted rhino poaching in North West.
Image: 123RF/Jacoba Susanna Maria Swanepoel

North West police nabbed alleged rhino poachers at a Game Lodge in Boitekong, near Rustenburg.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime unit intercepted four suspects during a crime intelligence operation on Tuesday evening.

“Upon realising that they were cornered, three of the suspects disappeared into thick bushes, but police managed to arrest a 33-year-old suspect, who was the driver of the vehicle, a VW Polo.

“ ... The suspect was identified as being a police constable,” said Colonel Adéle Myburgh, North West police spokesperson.

Amukelani Nkuna appeared before the Thlabane Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the alleged conspiracy to commit rhino poaching.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance, next week Friday.  

Myburgh said the suspects were possibly linked to more cases of rhino poaching reported in Pilanesberg and more arrests were eminent.

