Resignations and appointments - four big moves at Eskom

As Eskom continues to face mounting pressure, several senior management changes have taken place.

These are four of the big ones:

New chair

The public enterprises department on Wednesday announced it had appointed Prof Malegapuru Makgoba as Eskom's interim board chair.. Makgoba is the health ombudsman and former vice-chancellor of the universities of KwaZulu-Natal and Wits.

In its statement, the department said it was on a mission to reconfigure the power utility's board, in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's vision of having board members with experience in engineering, electricity and corporate governance.