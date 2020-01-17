SA’s new refugee regulations could have been drafted by Trump, says activist

She says these “regressive” policies will further exacerbate chronic processing delays and show that SA is “dismantling its international obligation to provide protection to asylum seekers and refugees”.

“In our submissions to parliament on the proposed amendments in 2016, LHR pointed out a number of concerns regarding the amendment to the principal Act which has now been passed into law. We pointed out that the changes proposed at the time represented drastic changes to refugee protection and adjudication in SA and we stated that this presented a massive deviation from the urban refugee policy — which has been the cornerstone of refugee protection in SA since the inception of refugee protection.”

She says the previous legislation based on that policy, passed soon after the end of apartheid, was “transformative given the racist apartheid laws governing the movement of black people in our country and more specifically the Aliens Control Act.”

Asylum system in crisis

Now, she says, the asylum system is in crisis: about 180,000 people have been waiting for over 10 years to have their status claims adjudicated in a “cripplingly inefficient and poorly managed” system in which officials operated “in flagrant disregard of constitutional values, with reports of widespread bribery and corruption”.

The only plus in the new rules is that appeals can now be heard by one member of the refugee appeals board, instead of a quorum, she says.

The rest of the new rules, “presented as measures to prevent fraud”, “could easily have been drafted and enforced by the Trump administration or the Boris Johnson administration”, Ekambaram says.

She says the justification used to defend the new regulations is the need to prevent fraud.

“But the problem does not lie with people seeking refuge in our country but with the unlawful practices of immigration officials who are informed by prejudice, xenophobia, and instances of homophobia against foreign nationals, the majority of whom come from the African continent.”

The ban on political activity is illegal, unconstitutional and contrary to the UN convention on refugees, she says.