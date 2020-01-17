South Africa

Sundays will never be the same again: Devi Sankaree Govender bows out after 18 years on 'Carte Blanche'

17 January 2020 - 10:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender will bid farewell to 'Carte Blanche' to explore new opportunities.
Investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender will bid farewell to 'Carte Blanche' to explore new opportunities.
Image: Carte Blanche via Twitter

After 18 years on Carte Blanche, investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender will bid farewell to the show on January 26.

M-Net announced on Thursday that the esteemed journalist said she would be exploring new career opportunities.

“Working on Carte Blanche has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It led me into the hearts, minds and homes of our people,” Govender said.

“It allowed me to ask tough questions in my own, straightforward style and I worked with the best in the business — individuals who are passionate about the show and our country, and who often put their lives on the line to give our viewers the right to see it all.

“My fondest memories of the show will always be tied to pinning down the bad guys. That’s what I do best. But I also loved the celebrity interviews. Lionel Richie brought out the 1980s schoolgirl in me when I got to show off my toneless singing voice.”

SOCIALS | Golf, chess and women on top of their game

From an athlete who trailblazed the way for her Olympian son to a pint-sized chess pro, the spotlight shone brightly on our sporting sheroes at this ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Carte Blanche said it will be celebrating Govender's immense contribution to the show during the broadcast.

“As this chapter in Devi’s life journey closes, we would like to express our gratitude for the zest and passion she brought to Carte Blanche, our channel and the M-Net family,” said M-Net channels director Jan du Plessis.

“With her trademark dynamite Carte Blanche probes, Devi has made an immeasurable impact on our society as a whole. We will miss her presence on our iconic Sunday night line-up, but wish her all the best in her future endeavours.” 

Taking to social media, avid watchers of the show said Sundays will never be the same again.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions.

Carte Blanche presenter mugged while filming story

Carte Blanche presenter Devi Sankaree Govender was mugged earlier this week. Just got #mugged in Bloem while working on a story. Chain ripped off my ...
News
4 years ago

Women's Day is failing SA women

Women's Day is a complete waste of time. Cancel it. It's filled with empty promises. Lies, actually. Women's Day is jam-packed with lies. This year ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

The life lesson that Madiba taught me

"Mandela wants to see who?" I asked, pressing the phone to my ear and raising my voice above the gabble at our local hangout in Durban. "He wants to ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

Most read

  1. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  4. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  5. Minstrel owner's bar in the spotlight after 'mass poisoning' in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X