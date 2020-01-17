South Africa

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of North West reverend

17 January 2020 - 08:44 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A suspect is to appear in court in connection with the murder of Reverend Joseph Hollanders.
Image: phartisan/123RF

A 23-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of an 83-year-old North West reverend whose body was discovered at his house within the church premises.

According to police information, Reverend Joseph Hollanders's body, with hands and feet tied-up, was found by a community member in Bodibe Village, who alerted the police.

“Since the incident was reported, the police have been working around the clock and managed to arrest the suspect on Wednesday night, 15 January 2020, two days after the incident was reported,” said Colonel Adéle Myburgh, North West police spokesperson.

Myburgh said the suspect was arrested in his home and a cellular phone, allegedly belonging to the reverend, was found in his possession.

The suspect will appear before the Itsoseng Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of murder.

