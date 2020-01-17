Suspect arrested in connection with murder of North West reverend

“Since the incident was reported, the police have been working around the clock and managed to arrest the suspect on Wednesday night, 15 January 2020, two days after the incident was reported,” said Colonel Adéle Myburgh, North West police spokesperson.

Myburgh said the suspect was arrested in his home and a cellular phone, allegedly belonging to the reverend, was found in his possession.

The suspect will appear before the Itsoseng Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of murder.