South Africa

Two dead after fiery KZN truck crash

17 January 2020 - 08:43 By TimesLIVE
Two people have died after a collision between two trucks on the N3 near Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Two people have died after a collision between two trucks on the N3 near Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Image: Supplied

Two people succumbed to their injuries after a collision between two trucks which caught alight in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Friday morning.

KZN Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Robert McKenzie said there was a serious crash on the southbound carriageway of the N3 near Howick.

“Tragically two people have sustained fatal injuries in this collision. The trucks caught alight after the fire [caused by the collision].”

He said while the fire has since been extinguished, the highway is obstructed and traffic has been diverted on to the R103.

He said police were on scene and the cause of the collision would be investigated.

MORE

Municipal truck petrol-bombed in Umlazi

Fire services have responded to a truck that was set alight in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday morning.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Burning trucks cause delays on N3 at Van Reenen's Pass

Motorists travelling on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg experienced long delays on Van Reenen’s Pass after several trucks caught alight on ...
News
1 month ago

N3 still partly closed at Van Reenen's Pass after truck inferno

The northbound lanes on Van Reenen’s Pass remain closed after five trucks caught alight on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg on Sunday night.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  2. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa
  3. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  4. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  5. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X