Two dead after fiery KZN truck crash

Two people succumbed to their injuries after a collision between two trucks which caught alight in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Friday morning.

KZN Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Robert McKenzie said there was a serious crash on the southbound carriageway of the N3 near Howick.

“Tragically two people have sustained fatal injuries in this collision. The trucks caught alight after the fire [caused by the collision].”

He said while the fire has since been extinguished, the highway is obstructed and traffic has been diverted on to the R103.

He said police were on scene and the cause of the collision would be investigated.