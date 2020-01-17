WATCH | 'Boet Fighter's' take on Kyalami fight will leave you in stitches

As South Africans continue to poke fun at Kyalami's shirtless men who were seen fighting in a viral video, musician Jack Parow has shared a new version in which "Boet Fighter" hilariously commentates on the scuffle.

The men engaging in the fight are from separate families, TimesLIVE reported.

The video shows one of the men covered in what looks like blood as the second one throws punches at him. Another young man can be heard shouting “break it up, break it up", while the two men go in on each other.

It isn't clear what the fight was about, but police confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE and said both parties had resolved to withdraw charges and settle the matter out of court.

While Twitter is already flooded with hilarious memes, Boet Fighter's take on the incident will leave you in stitches: