South Africa

WATCH | 'Boet Fighter's' take on Kyalami fight will leave you in stitches

17 January 2020 - 13:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fists were thrown as men from a Kyalami estate fought each other in a video which has since gone viral.
Fists were thrown as men from a Kyalami estate fought each other in a video which has since gone viral.
Image: Video footage of the Kyalami fight

As South Africans continue to poke fun at Kyalami's shirtless men who were seen fighting in a viral video, musician Jack Parow has shared a new version in which "Boet Fighter" hilariously commentates on the scuffle.

The men engaging in the fight are from separate families, TimesLIVE reported.

The video shows one of the men covered in what looks like blood as the second one throws punches at him. Another young man can be heard shouting “break it up, break it up", while the two men go in on each other.

It isn't clear what the fight was about, but police confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE and said both parties had resolved to withdraw charges and settle the matter out of court.

While Twitter is already flooded with hilarious memes, Boet Fighter's take on the incident will leave you in stitches:

In his earlier post, Parow shared a memed version of one of the men involved in the fight. “Hugo call the police vs Kyalami Ninjas. Who do you think will win?", he captioned the picture.  

MORE

WATCH | Sword fights, mall brawls & awks drill gone wrong

Two brawls and a drill: Mzansi was never ready
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl

The families involved in a violent street brawl in an estate in Kyalami, Midrand, have decided to “shake hands” and resolve the matter outside court.
News
4 days ago

Crowdfunding to help handsaw attack victim, Mhlengi Gwala

Generous South Africans are starting to dig into their own pockets to help promising triathlon competitor Mhlengi Gwala pay for the medical treatment ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  3. Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe, who claps back South Africa
  4. Minstrel owner's bar in the spotlight after 'mass poisoning' in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X