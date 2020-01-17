WATCH | Sword fights, mall brawls & awks drill gone wrong

Retrenchments, SAA uncertainty and Eskom darkness — it's been a heavy week in SA. As many count down to the end of the longest month on SA's calendar, there have been some lighter moments this week.

From the Kyalami sword fight, to a mall brawl and that marching blapse, these videos may put a smile on your face.

Kyalami swords

Swords, a dog and shirtless men fighting went viral on social media after video footage of the brawl at an estate in Kyalami, Midrand was captured.

Police confirmed a charge was withdrawn and the men agreed to settle out of court.