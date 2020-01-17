South Africa

WATCH | First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery

17 January 2020 - 14:13 By TimesLIVE

SA Breweries' (SAB's) and AB InBev’s renewable-energy campaign has launched the first electric truck on SA shores.

The truck, known as the Fuso E-canter, is charged using renewable energy generated at SAB. The launch and demonstration took place on January 16 in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

The vehicle has a battery capacity of 82.8 kWh and can operate for between 100km and 120km from a single charge. The five-ton truck is the first of its kind in the world and is already operating in Portugal, Germany and Japan.

SAB and AB InBev Africa are working on a Pan African renewable energy tender which seeks to source about 440 megawatts of solar capacity to meet their 2025 target in Africa.

AB InBev included in their global renewable energy commitment that 50% of the company's purchased electricity must come from renewable energy sources by 2020, a goal which Taryn Rosekilly, VP sustainability SAB, and AB InBev Africa, says they have already achieved. They now aim to have it at 100% by 2025.

