WATCH | Fuming parents of unplaced pupils say: 'Scrap the online system'

While thousands of pupils attended their third day of school on Friday, scores of frustrated parents hopelessly formed long queues at various centres in Pretoria in a bid to get their children placed.

Veronica Mashaba, the 69-year-old grandmother of a grade 1 pupil, said she had tried to approach the Mamelodi Teachers' Development Centre since Monday with no luck.

“My grandson was accepted at a school very far from our home. I complained in December and they said I will get assistance after seven days, but I have not been helped,” she told TimesLIVE.

Mashaba said despite joining the queues at 6am, her bid to get assistance was unsuccessful as she was turned back and told to return on Friday.

Another parent of a grade 8 pupil, Zanele Mabuza, has the same problems. She criticised the online application system which she said did not serve the interests of the "majority".

Parents queued at various centres from as early as 2am but some were turned away in the afternoon.

“It is stressful. One has to wonder why this system has not been scrapped. It is clear from the number of people here that it doesn’t serve us as parents” Mabuza said.

She expressed concern about how she had to miss work, and worried about her child falling behind.

On Wednesday morning, she took time off work to queue for several hours, only to be told to try again on Thursday.

Some parents said they had approached their preferred schools but were turned away and told to return with a letter from the department of education.

On Friday, Mabuza said she was hopeful because she was at Wonderbooom district centre where the queues were minimal.