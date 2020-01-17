Who is stealing our petrol? Plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The Hawks are investigating the possibility that an international syndicate is responsible for the sharp increase in the theft of petroleum from Transnet's 3,800km long pipeline system.

This pipeline system, a national key point, is of critical importance to the economy, as it supplies petroleum and crude oil to the entire country.

But just like what happened with taxpayers' possessions at other SOEs, crime syndicates have realised that the army and the police don't have the resources needed to protect the pipes.

Since 2019, more than 10 instances of theft of millions of rand worth of petroleum from the pipelines have been reported.

Taxpayers only became aware of this theft when 40 homes in Alberton on the East Rand had to be temporarily evacuated, when a fire broke out at the pipe plant next door to them during a failed robbery.

This specific line runs between Durban and Johannesburg.

Read all about it in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.