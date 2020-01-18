Ceiling yields R62,000 drug stash as cops search Cape Town flat

Heroin, Mandrax, tik and dagga worth an estimated R62,000 were found hidden above the ceiling of a Cape Town home on Friday.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested after Philippi police and Cape Town metro police executed a search warrant at a flat in Hanover Park.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said the woman denied having drugs in her home but appeared nervous as the search began.

“An officer searched the ceiling in the living room and pulled out a bag which contained parcels of dagga. The officer further inspected the ceiling and found more drugs,” said Solomons.

“The homeowner resisted arrest and tried to destroy some of the evidence by grabbing a bag of heroin and dispersing the powder.”

The search uncovered 804 heroin straws, a 153g bag of heroin, 470 Mandrax tablets, six bags of tik, six parcels of dagga and 60 dagga stoppies, said Solomons.

“The 53-year-old woman was arrested for dealing in drugs, resisting arrest and defeating the ends of justice and was taken to the Philippi police station.”