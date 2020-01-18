South Africa

Police foil ‘potentially violent’ bank-following robbery in Midrand

18 January 2020 - 11:43 By TimesLIVE
Police foiled a bank-following robbery in Midrand on Friday night and arrested three suspects. Stock image.
Police foiled a bank-following robbery in Midrand on Friday night and arrested three suspects. Stock image.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Gauteng police foiled a bank-following robbery and arrested three suspects in an intelligence-driven operation in Midrand on Friday night.

No specific details were provided but police said in a brief statement that members had “operationalised information of a planned robbery where unsuspecting victim(s) would be followed from a bank from the Mall of Africa in Midrand”.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the collaboration between various law enforcement agencies for foiling what he referred to as a “potentially violent” crime.

Bank-following robberies are instances where criminals follow victims from banks after they have drawn money and then rob them.

MORE

Restaurant patron robbed of Rolex watch and jewellery in Joburg

Another Rolex robbery has been reported in Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

Two courier vans hit just hours apart in Kempton Park

Police have opened a case of hijacking and theft after a Ram courier vehicle was robbed of cellphone packages in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, ...
News
2 days ago

KZN teachers robbed of cellphones, cash on first day back at school

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after primary school teachers at a school in Newlands East were robbed on the first day of ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'My son was almost washed away,' says parent of Parktown Boys pupil following ... South Africa
  2. Meet Nontobeko Farrell — SA woman's journey from au pair to wearing US army ... South Africa
  3. Parktown Boys pupil, 13, found dead after orientation camp tragedy South Africa
  4. Schoolboy Enoch Mpianzi’s death — what we know so far South Africa
  5. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X