South Africa

Woman dies after allegedly being flung off Durban bridge by boyfriend

18 January 2020 - 10:35 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Rescuers had to abseil 30 metres down into a valley to rescue a woman, who was allegedly thrown off a bridge in Durban
Image: via Facebook

A 19-year-old woman died in hospital on Saturday morning after sustaining critical injuries when she was allegedly thrown off the N3 bridge near Giba Gorge on Friday night.

It is alleged that the woman was thrown off the bridge during an argument with her boyfriend.

Durban search and rescue unit and several other private rescue teams were called out for the high angle rescue.

“Rescuers abseiled down 30 metres to the valley below, locating the victim. Paramedics stabilised her before being hauled up via a rope rescue system in a rescue stokes basket.

“She was transported to hospital for further treatment, but unfortunately died in the early hours of this morning,” a police source said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele could not be reached to confirm the incident.

Rescue Video https://youtu.be/hFUrOsANkLk Boyfriend throws girlfriend off N3 bridge near Giba Gorge during an incident...

Posted by Community News Network TV on Friday, January 17, 2020

