Panyaza Lesufi to visit family of 13-year-old found dead in school's swimming pool

According to Col Adele Myburgh, the pupils were divided into groups and were given material to build their own rafts with which to go down the Crocodile River.

Myburgh said Enoch was with a group of about 12 pupils on the homemade raft when it overturned.

“It seems the currents were quite strong, and the last time the boy was seen was when some of his friends saw the raft overturn and children fell into the water,” Myburgh said.

Lesufi said he was not aware whether the “people who assisted the children or the children themselves had life jackets or were given safety guidance”.

About 200 pupils took part in the camp.

Mpianzi's family hailed from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The grade 8 pupil lived in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Parliament's select committee on education and technology, sports and arts and culture has called on the department of basic education, school principals and educators to ensure that the safety of pupils is strengthened.

“Educators and facilitators must take full responsibility and must always have a watchful eye on learners, especially when they are involved in activities away from their homes. This is something we do not compromise on,” chairperson Elleck Nchabeleng said.

The committee also urged the department to shift its attention to the ongoing violence in schools after the alleged stabbing of a grade 9 pupil at John Ramsey High School in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

It was believed that the pupil was attacked by four boys, two of whom were not pupils at the school, Nchabeleng said.

“There have been so many incidents of tragic death of learners just in a week after schools have reopened. While we cannot mention each and every incident, but we are aware as the committee about many of these tragic incidents where learners have lost their lives or [are] injured,” Nchabeleng said.

The committee said challenges relating to transportation, vandalism to school infrastructure and placement of pupils at schools should also be addressed.