Police minister Bheki Cele to visit family of woman killed in shoot-out in Alexandra

19 January 2020 - 10:51 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Police minister Bheki Cele will on Sunday visit the family of a woman killed in Alexandra during a shoot-out between police and hijackers.
Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the family of a woman killed during a shoot-out between police and hijackers in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Samantha Radebe was killed on January 15, exactly a month after she got married.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko said Radebe and a yet to be identified man were hit by stray bullets.

Radebe was declared dead on the scene while the man was left in a critical condition.

“Community members and the family of the deceased are alleging that she was shot by a police officer,” Mazibuko said.

Following her death the community had marched to the Alexandra police station to demand answers.

“The police have confirmed that the firearms used by the officers during the shoot-out have been taken away from the officers and booked in for ballistic testing,” she said.

An investigation into the incident had been launched by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

“My heart is with her family, her husband and the young children she left behind. I would also like to wish the man who is in hospital a speedy recovery,” Mazibuko said.

Cele, who will be accompanied by Mazibuko, is expected to also meet community leaders after recent protests.

