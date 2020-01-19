Union angered by Telkom's proposed job cuts

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is angered by Telkom's plan to cut up to 3,000 workers, it said on Sunday and called for an urgent meeting with the ruling party and the minister of communication.

Telkom, in which the government holds a stake of about 39%, announced in a letter to unions on Wednesday that it could cut up to 3,000 of more than 15,000 staff as it struggles with declining performance in fixed voice and fixed data services.

The telecom firm is also grappling with organisational and operational inefficiencies linked to fixed voice and data services, which require more staff to install, maintain and market, it said in a letter to unions seen by Reuters.

CWU said in a statement it finds the presentation by the company “ridiculous and undermining not only to workers but the country at large,” adding that in 2016 the company presented almost the same reasons to cut over 2,000 jobs and further outsourced thousands more jobs.